First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast

After a hot and humid Friday….the weekend will be (temporarily) a little more pleasant again thanks to some slightly cooler and less humid air pushing back in from the north. Today and tonight look to be mainly clear and quiet. On Sunday models continue to bring a weakening storm complex in from the northwest….and it may skim our northern counties during the day e.g. from Farmington to Mt. Vernon. Will have to monitor as a few strong storms may impact the I-64 corridor on Sunday.
After a more pleasant weekend, a bona-fide heat wave pattern appears in the cards for much of next week. Models are now developing a strong western trough/eastern ridge pattern by Monday. We’ll be under the northwest half of the upper ridge with hot and humid but mainly sunny conditions. Forecast models seem to be too low with daytime highs…looks like we’ll have highs in the low to mid 90s for much of the week. Dew points should be in the upper 60s to near 70…making for afternoon heat index numbers of about 100 to 105 or so. There is some hope for some temporary relief late in the week as an upper trough brings a weak cold front through the region about Friday. This may also represent our only chance of rainfall in the 7-day outlook.
