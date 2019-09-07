First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast

After a more pleasant weekend, a bona-fide heat wave pattern appears in the cards for much of next week. Models are now developing a strong western trough/eastern ridge pattern by Monday. We’ll be under the northwest half of the upper ridge with hot and humid but mainly sunny conditions. Forecast models seem to be too low with daytime highs…looks like we’ll have highs in the low to mid 90s for much of the week. Dew points should be in the upper 60s to near 70…making for afternoon heat index numbers of about 100 to 105 or so. There is some hope for some temporary relief late in the week as an upper trough brings a weak cold front through the region about Friday. This may also represent our only chance of rainfall in the 7-day outlook.