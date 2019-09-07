First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

We’ve got one more nice day on the menu before a significant late-season heat wave develops during the upcoming work week. In addition to increasing heat and humidity, we will get increasingly dry with only slight chances of rain. One of those chances may come tomorrow, as a weakening complex of showers and storms is expected to move along I-70 from MO into IL. The southern edge of this complex may impact northern counties of the Heartland from around Farmington to Sparta to Mt. Vernon…with the best chance of rain from about I-64 northward. Temps and dew points will remain moderate on Sunday….for one more day.