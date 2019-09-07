First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

We’ve got one more nice day on the menu before a significant late-season heat wave develops during the upcoming work week. In addition to increasing heat and humidity, we will get increasingly dry with only slight chances of rain. One of those chances may come tomorrow, as a weakening complex of showers and storms is expected to move along I-70 from MO into IL. The southern edge of this complex may impact northern counties of the Heartland from around Farmington to Sparta to Mt. Vernon…with the best chance of rain from about I-64 northward. Temps and dew points will remain moderate on Sunday….for one more day.
The main story during the upcoming work/school week will be a developing heat wave as a strong upper ridge builds over the southeastern U.S. We’ll be in warm, dry southerly flow on the west side of the ridge. With dew points close to 70, we’ll have muggy nights and hot, humid afternoons. The extreme dryness will allow afternoon temps to climb into the mid 90s, with heat index numbers peaking above 100 in the afternoons. Still looks like a weak cold front may drift in about Friday and Saturday with a small chance of showers and slightly cooler temps….but at this point even that is not a certainty.
