BBQ vendors fill uptown Jackson Street for Backstoppers event

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Uptown Jackson had plenty of fun and food on hand Saturday night as the 2019 Backyard BBQ Competition was in full swing.
The Ground-A-Bout hosted the event where nearly a dozen competitors competed against each other for the best BBQ, all while helping a good cause.
All money raised from this event will be donated to the Backstoppers organization.
Backstoppers started back in 1959 and provides needed financial assistance and support to spouses and dependent children of all police officers, fire fighters, volunteer fire fighters, and publicly funded paramedics and EMT's who have lost their lives or suffered a catastrophic injury performing their duty.
Heartland News talked with Marc Ashby who coordinated the event. He said helping the Backstoppers organization is important for him.
“I personally know someone who has benefited from this organization,” Ashby said. “Obviously in recent months and weeks, there have been several firefighters and police officers killed in the line of duty that it has benefited.”
Nashville Country singer and artist Brooke Burrows sang at the event as well. She was also joined by artists John Ramey and Matt Kennon.
Burrows said she is honored to sing at this event. Burrows grew up in Jackson and said helping out the Backstoppers organization is important for her, especially since her father was a police officer. She said it was great to see so many come out and show their support.
"I think it's great that all these people came out," Burrows said. "These men and women put their lives on the line for all of us, every single day. So this is the least we can do."
"It's great that the public is coming out here and helping," Ashby added. "It's also great for families to have that reassurance that if something was to happen, that Backstoppers will be there to help out."
Ashby said the BBQ event first started out as a way to see who had the best BBQ. However, it's up to the people to vote on and give the final say of which they liked best.
For more information on the Backstoppers organization, click here.
