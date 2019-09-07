3 arrested following 2 searches for weapons in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Members of the Mt. Vernon Police Department-Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office High Risk Team executed two search warrants for weapons early Friday morning, September 6.
It happened on Wescott Ave in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
According to the sheriff’s office, 18-year-old Edvis Badger, Jr. and a 15-year-old and 17-year-old, all from Mt. Vernon, were arrested.
Badger Jr. was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, residential burglary and was incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail with bond to be set by a judge.
The juveniles were charged with residential burglary and detained in the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.
The warrants were issued by a judge and are a result of ongoing firearms and burglary investigations.
