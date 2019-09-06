Woman shot in ‘random act’ on Hwy. 412 in Pemiscot Co., Mo.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was shot on Highway 412 in what the sheriff called a “random act.”
Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said they got the call at 9:06 a.m. on Friday, September 6.
He said a man and a woman were driving on Highway 412, near the Route U overpass, near Caruthersville.
According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car came up behind the couple at a high rate of speed and tailgated them. The car then passed them on the other lane and slowed down. When the victims’ car came up next to the suspect’s car, Sgt. Parrott said she and her husband heard gunshots.
They pulled over and saw she had been shot. She was later airlifted to a Sikeston hospital.
According to Sgt. Parrott, the suspect car kept going westbound on Hwy. 412. It was described as either a dark blue or black Chevy Tahoe or other type of sport utility car.
Authorities do not think this was a widespread incident.
Sheriff Tommy Greenwell called it a “random act.” He said the couple told authorities they did not know the shooter.
As a precaution, schools in the Pemiscot County area were on lock down while officials search for the suspect. That lock down was later lifted, but Sgt. Parrott said the Caruthersville School District was on a soft lockdown until the end of the day.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Caruthersville Police Department and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
