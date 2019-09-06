What you need to know Sept. 6

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Sept. 6.
Highs will climb back into the lower 90s in many areas today.
Lisa Michaels said feels like numbers will top back out in the lower 100s.
There is a small chance for an isolated shower Friday afternoon and evening, but most areas will be dry.
The hottest temperatures of the year are possible next week.
- An investigation is underway after the death of a miner at Cardinal Mine in Kentucky.
- The annual Three Rivers Shriners Rodeo will be in the Black River Coliseum on September 6 and 7.
- Schnucks announced on Thursday, Sept. 5 it will prohibit customers from openly carrying firearms inside stores.
- A homeless man was charged and jailed after a reported attempted purse snatching in Paducah, Ky.
A man was arrested after police say a couple woke up to find him standing in the doorway of their bedroom.
Thhe Louisville Zoo’s 33-year- old African elephant, gave birth to a boy.
Jacksonville, Florida reported six births as Hurricane Dorian passed through the area.
