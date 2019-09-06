What you need to know Sept. 6

What you need to know Sept. 6
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Jasmine Adams | September 6, 2019 at 4:23 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 4:23 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Sept. 6.

First Alert Forecast

Highs will climb back into the lower 90s in many areas today.

Lisa Michaels said feels like numbers will top back out in the lower 100s.

There is a small chance for an isolated shower Friday afternoon and evening, but most areas will be dry.

The hottest temperatures of the year are possible next week.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A man was arrested after police say a couple woke up to find him standing in the doorway of their bedroom.

Thhe Louisville Zoo’s 33-year- old African elephant, gave birth to a boy.

Jacksonville, Florida reported six births as Hurricane Dorian passed through the area.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.