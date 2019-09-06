Temperatures will cool off this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. We saw sunshine and hot temperatures across the area with most areas in the lower 90s. A cold front will move through the area this evening and that will bring cooler and drier air into the area tonight. For Heartland Football Friday, temperatures will be on the warm side with most readings in the lower to middle 80s around kickoff. Lows by morning will drop into the upper 50s north to middle 60s far south.