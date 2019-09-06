Security changes at the SEMO district fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District Fair kicks off this weekend and for local law enforcement security is top of mind.
"It would be nice to have a cop on every corner," said Lt. Brad Smith with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Police can’t be everywhere at once, but Lt. Smith said officers do their best to have eyes in as many places as possible.
“We almost have a camera at every location so we have guys patrolling on foot, we have them on golf carts, ATV, UTV, for the parking lot security and perimeter security and the cameras so we try throw that big blanket of security as best we can while using all the technology at our disposal,” said Lt. Smith.
Lt. Smith said this year they are changing the entrance policy.
“Once the ticket takers at all the gates quit taking tickets or money for tickets the gates will be closed so you will not be able to get in for free after the later night hours,” said Lt. Smith.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety brought its mobile command center up for the fair, it will serve as the hub for all police activity.
“We have a dispatcher placed in here. They can run people’s names, vehicles if we need to. We also have 6 cameras throughout the entire fairgrounds that they are monitoring,” said Lt. Smith.
His number one tip for parents bringing kids to the fair is to snap a picture of your child right before you walk into the fairgrounds just in case you do get separated.
"You can show us the most recent picture which was literally minutes before you got to the fair. We can use that which will help our officers identify and find you fast,” said Lt. Smith.
Lt. Smith said they do have practices in place for any emergency that may arise he also told us the security teams will meet every night after the fair to debrief.
