Shooting investigation underway in Pemiscot Co., 1 person injured, school lock down lifted

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says officials are investigating a shooting.
According to Greenwell, the department got the call at 9:06 a.m.
A man and woman said they were driving on Highway 412 near the Route U overpass near Caruthersville.
During their drive, the couple said a black male in a possible dark blue Chevy Tahoe pulled up next to their vehicle and opened fire.
The woman was struck by the gun fire according to Greenwell.
She was taken to an area hospital.
Greenwell said this seems to be a random act.
The couple told authorities they did not know the shooter.
As a precaution, schools in the Pemiscot County area were on lock down while officials search for the suspect.
That lock down has been lifted.
