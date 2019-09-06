Murray, Ky. man arrested for stealing more than $30K from employer

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested and charged with taking more than $30,000 from his employer.
A portable building business reported to the McCracken Co. sheriff’s office that they believed an employee had been stealing from them for about a year.
The company provided records and multiple documents and evidence.
After investigating, Jared Brewer , 30, of Murray admitted to keeping sales money for months and it had gotten progressively worse.
On Friday, September 6, Murray was arrested and booked into the county jail on theft charges.
