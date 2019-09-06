Mild Morning Will Lead to a Hot Afternoon

Another mild start with temperatures in the upper 50s in our northern counties to upper 60s in our southern counties. Clear skies predawn will lead to mostly sunny skies this morning. A cold front, to our north, will enter the Heartland and move through during the afternoon. It will bring a line of clouds and a small chance of an isolated shower. Most areas will stay dry but very hot with heat indices today ranging from the upper 90s to low triple digits during the afternoon.
There will be a slight cool down tonight through Saturday, but temperatures will be on the rise once again Sunday heading into next week where we look to have the 90s stay around every afternoon. There will be small chances of rain through some days next week, but nothing substantial.
-Lisa
