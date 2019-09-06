Mild Morning Will Lead to a Hot Afternoon

Another mild start with temperatures in the upper 50s in our northern counties to upper 60s in our southern counties. Clear skies predawn will lead to mostly sunny skies this morning. A cold front, to our north, will enter the Heartland and move through during the afternoon. It will bring a line of clouds and a small chance of an isolated shower. Most areas will stay dry but very hot with heat indices today ranging from the upper 90s to low triple digits during the afternoon.