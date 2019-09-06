Man, woman arrested on several charges following traffic stop

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman were arrested by deputies with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 5.
Jesse Johnson, 46 of Ashland City, Tenn., is facing charges of one headlight - violation, driving on DUI suspended license a class B misdemeanor, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance a class B misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance first-degree (methamphetamine) a class D felony and tampering with physical evidence a class D felony.
Jennifer Biggs, 44 of Ashland City, Tenn., is facing charges of possession of controlled substance first-degree (methamphetamine) a class D felony, possession of marijuana a class B misdemeanor and drug paraphernalia a class A misdemeanor.
Deputies said the two were stopped in a vehicle around 11:18 p.m. when officials made a traffic stop on a Black Ford F-150 for traffic violations.
Johnson was driving the vehicle and was found to have a DUI suspended license.
Deputies said they got consent to search the vehicle where they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
