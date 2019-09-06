Man facing arson charges after fire at Cape Girardeau assisted living center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of setting a fire at an assisted living center.
Kory James Carda, 27, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with first-degree arson.
Investigators say the responded to a fire at Maple Crest Manor just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 1.
Carda allegedly started a fire in his room using a lighter.
According to court documents, Carda became intoxicated around 3 p.m. He allegedly said, “I’m thinkin’ ‘bout burnin’ this place down tonight.”
At around 6:33 p.m., Carda allegedly took his roommate’s notebook, set it on fire with a lighter and dropped it on his roommate’s bed.
A fire marshal investigator processed the scene and ruled it an arson. A green lighter and Carda’s cell phone were seized.
