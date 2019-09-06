Inmate accused of offense against minor via video chat

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An inmate of the McCracken County Jail is facing additional charges.
Trevon Elmore, 21 of Paducah, Ky, was charged on Sept. 5 with two counts each of use of a minor in a sexual performance and prohibited use of electronic system to procure a minor for sex offenses.
Jailer David Knight said on Sept. 5 around 2 p.m. he notified the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office had an inmate that was improperly using electronics within the jail.
Knight said an inmate had induced a juvenile to perform a sexual act via video chat.
Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said after an investigation they found evidence supporting Knight’s claims.
Officials said two incidents of this nature occurred a few days prior to Sept. 5.
Detectives interviewed Elmore who further confirmed what the evidence showed.
Elmore is currently awaiting sentencing for an assault conviction and has prior convictions for wanton endangerment first-degree, receiving stolen property (firearm), tampering with physical evidence, criminal abuse, theft and trafficking marijuana.
