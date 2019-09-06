First Alert Friday Forecast

The weekend will be pretty pleasant, with warm but less humid conditions. Saturday looks dry but a weakening complex of storms may threaten our northwestern counties on Sunday…especially from Farmington to Mt. Vernon. However, as we get into next week a strong upper ridge will build over the eastern states. This will result in increasingly hot and steamy weather in our area from about Mon thru Thursday….with lows near 70 and highs back above 90 once again. In terms of rainfall….it looks as though we may start to see some isolated afternoon thunderstorms by Wednesday or Thursday….but with a better chance of rain about Friday as a stonger Pacific cold front moves through from west to east.