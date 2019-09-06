First Alert Friday Forecast

After a cooler and less humid Thursday, warmer and more humid air will surge back in from the southwest by this afternoon, resulting in highs above 90 and Heat Index/Feels Like numbers above 100! Thankfully, a weak cold front will drop in from the northwest this evening, and northerly breezes will blow the steamy air back to the south at least for the upcoming weekend. Despite the heat and humidity, rain chances along the front later today look to be very low and most models keep it dry…with maybe an isolated shower or storm at best.
The weekend will be pretty pleasant, with warm but less humid conditions. Saturday looks dry but a weakening complex of storms may threaten our northwestern counties on Sunday…especially from Farmington to Mt. Vernon. However, as we get into next week a strong upper ridge will build over the eastern states. This will result in increasingly hot and steamy weather in our area from about Mon thru Thursday….with lows near 70 and highs back above 90 once again. In terms of rainfall….it looks as though we may start to see some isolated afternoon thunderstorms by Wednesday or Thursday….but with a better chance of rain about Friday as a stonger Pacific cold front moves through from west to east.
