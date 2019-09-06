Crews called out to Jackson, Mo. business for early morning fire

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Several departments responded to a business fire at Domino’s on East Main St. in Jackson, Missouri on Friday, Sept. 6.
According to Deputy Chief Mitchell with Jackson Fire and Rescue the call came in at 4:40 a.m.
When fire officials arrived they could see flames on back of the business’s roof.
Domino’s is among several other businesses located in this area of East Main St.
The fire was contained to the restaurant and did not spread to nearby businesses.
Mitchell said no injuries were reported and no one was inside at the time of the fire
Officials said the cause is still under investigation.
There is significant damage to the building.
Mitchell said a hole in the roof brought on by the fire helped with ventilation.
Jackson Fire and Rescue and Cape Girardeau fire crews were on the scene.
Officials said Gordonville Fire Protection District officials covered the stations.
