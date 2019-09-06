Contracts awarded to fix, replace 14 of Missouri’s poor bridges

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded construction contracts to fix or replace 14 of the state’s poor bridges.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, these are the first bridges to be awarded under Governor Mike Parson’s Focus on Bridges program, which was proposed in January and passed by the Missouri General Assembly in May.
The program provides $50 million in state general revenue for the repair or replacement of 45 bridges that had already been prioritized for work.
MoDOT said all 45 bridges will be under contract by the end of the year and finished in 2020.
Because the bridges were already in the state’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program system, the $50 million that would have been spent on these projects is now available to be used for other projects.
Those projects will be identified by local planning partners in the 2021-2024 STIP.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.