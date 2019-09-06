Chase suspect jumps into Ohio River

(Source: WFIE)
By Jim Stratman and Sean Edmondson | September 6, 2019 at 5:30 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 8:57 AM

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Several different agencies searched overnight for a man who jumped in the Ohio River.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:40 a.m. they began investigating a stolen truck from David Enterprises in the 4300 of Hogue Road.

They say a truck matching the description was seen near Burdette Park at 1:30. That’s when the chase began.

They say the driver eventually led authorities down Old Henderson Road where he got out of the truck and jumped into the river around 1:45.

Crews looked for him until around 5:45 a.m. when the search was called off.

The investigation is ongoing.

