Carbondale receives $1.5M for roundabout project

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale, Illinois will receive over $1.5 million to install a roundabout and bicycle lanes, and enhance pedestrian access and crossings.
The total of the funding grant is $1,587,155.
IDOT chose the Chautauqua and McLafferty roads roundabout project for local Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funding.
This is expected to improve traffic safety at this intersection.
Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in late summer of 2020.
