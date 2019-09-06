2 arrested, Bomb Squad called in after explosives, handgun among items found during raid in Ky.

WEST VALLEY, Ky (KFVS) - On Thursday, Sept. 5 deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Department acted on a search warrant at a residence in West Valley.
This was around 1:30 a.m. on KY Highway 94 West.
Two people were arrested at the scene.
Deputies said the investigation was concerning methamphetamine trafficking.
Methamphetamine, other related items and a loaded handgun were seized according to deputies.
In addition to the drug related items, detectives said they recovered blasting caps and other explosives.
After this discovery, Kentucky State Police Bomb Techs and the Paducah Police Bomb Squad were contacted.
Deputies said both responded and spent several hours processing the scene.
Some explosives were found and detonated by the bomb squad at the scene in a controlled manner.
A McCracken County Sheriff K-9 also responded to assist.
The investigation is continuing.
