17-year-old driver hits construction flagger in Graves Co., Ky

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies were called to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash around 6:48 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.
It happened on KY 339 W at Central Rd in Southern Graves County according to Graves County officials.
Officials’ preliminary investigation shows that a 17-year-old driver was east bound on KY 339 W.
Deputies said he came up on a marked construction zone of Smith Contracting as they were paving KY 339 W.
Contributing factors in this crash are identified as direction of travel, limited visibility, glare from the sun and nature of the roadway.
The driver swerved to miss a stopped vehicle and struck 53-year-old Jennifer Burks of Eddyville, a flagger for Smith Contracting.
Burks was transported to an area hospital for her injuries.
Deputies said the driver and a passenger were uninjured.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mayfield-Graves County EMS, Smith Contracting Crew, Good Samaritans, and Burl’s Wrecker Service of Mayfield, KY.
