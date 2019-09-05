What you need to know Sept. 5

Drier air has moved into the Heartland behind the cold front yesterday so it will not feel as uncomfortable through the day.

Lisa Michaels says we’ll have sunny skies today with cooler temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

We will hold onto a longer dry period through the weekend into next week with only small chances of an isolated shower Friday afternoon ahead of another weak front.

A prolonged period of seasonably warm temperatures in the low to mid 90s will stick around through next week.

