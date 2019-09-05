What you need to know Sept. 5

(KFVS) - Good morning it is Thursday, Sept. 5.
Drier air has moved into the Heartland behind the cold front yesterday so it will not feel as uncomfortable through the day.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll have sunny skies today with cooler temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
We will hold onto a longer dry period through the weekend into next week with only small chances of an isolated shower Friday afternoon ahead of another weak front.
A prolonged period of seasonably warm temperatures in the low to mid 90s will stick around through next week.
- A new effort on Cape Girardeau’s south side aims to unify residents by improving where they live.
- MSHP issues safety reminders during National Child Passenger Safety Week.
- A man is facing charges in two counties after a crash and a “deadly incident” on Interstate 55.
- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded Illinois $37,906,897 to fight the opioid epidemic.
Can a Smart car fit into a kitchen? This couple proves it can.
A 6-year-old boy used his birthday money to buy food for Hurricane Dorian evacuees
