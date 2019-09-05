Three Rivers Shriners Rodeo to be held inside this year

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Three Rivers Shriners Club will hold its 12th Annual Rodeo indoors for a change and organizers says that should offer some relief as temperatures are expected to soar this weekend.
“No heat. No mosquitoes. No mud. It’s gonna be great inside, 72 degrees," said Greg Dorch with the Shriners Club.
The annual Three Rivers Shriner’s Rodeo will be in the Black River Coliseum on September 6-7.
This is also the first year this rodeo will be hosted by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, meaning the contestants and stock are competing for the big time.
“You are going to see literally contestant from all over the United States. Competing for prize money to get to the wrangler national rodeo in Las Vegas which is the super bowl of rodeos,” said Ronald Burton, rodeo clown.
This is Burton’s second time to help host the Shriner’s Rodeo and he said folks are in for a good show.
“Non-stop fast pace action you are going to see all the standard rodeo events. From bare back riding saddle riding roping events and of course everyone’s favorite the bull riding,” said Burton.
Plus you can get the chance to ride on a giant Bull.
“We are even going to throw in some kids events we have a pig scramble we’ve got a calf scramble, and not for the kids and but we have money the hard way it’s an easy way to make $100 if you can get it off the bulls horn,” said Burton.
The proceeds from the rodeo go toward the Three Rivers Shriner’s Club, but Dorch hopes the event can help Poplar Bluff, Missouri rope in its own benefits.
“We’re really wanting this rodeo not just to grow for our club but for poplar bluff itself to bring in a lot more people the hotels will benefit the restaurants are going to benefit you know if we can get this thing rolling the way we want it to it’s going to benefit the whole community,” said Dorch.
The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can get tickets in advance here.
