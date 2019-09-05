Public invited to Police K-9 Public Demonstration in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The public is invited to attend a public demonstration showcasing police K-9 animals in Cape Girardau, Missouri.
The event will take place at the Arena Park Grandstands at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
The event is free and open to the public.
Attendants are asked not to bring pets to the event.
It is hosted by the Missouri Police Canine Association according to officials.
K-9 officers from around the state will be on-hand for the demonstration.
Police said this will be an opportunity to take a look into the K-9 world.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.