Police: Couple awakened to man standing in doorway of their bedroom at 3 a.m.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after police say a couple woke up to find him standing in the doorway of their bedroom at 3 a.m.
Gil Jerome Askew, 38, was arrested on a charge of first-degree burglary.
According to police, a couple on Madison Street called them on Thursday morning, September 5 to report they woke up to a man standing in their bedroom doorway.
One of the residents said they chased the man through the kitchen and the man jumped out of the kitchen window. The resident told police the window was open and appeared to have been how the man got in the home.
Police used K-9 Don to track the suspect, identified as Askew, back to his home on Fountain Avenue. He was arrested around 6 a.m.
According to police, Askew is currently on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry and has previous convictions for rape and sexual abuse.
