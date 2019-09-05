Paducah man arrested in connection to child porn investigation

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on Wednesday, September 4 in connection to a child porn investigation.
David Tindell, 40, was charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor/peace officer - sex offenses and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
According to police, Tindell was arrested in connection to an indictment warrant issued by a McCracken County Grand Jury. The indictment was related to a child pornography case.
They say a detective learned of inappropriate communications, via social media, between Tindell and a juvenile.
The detective determined Tindell had nude images of the juvenile.
The investigation was presented to a McCracken County Grand Jury on Friday, August 30.
According to police, they were familiar with Tindell due to assisting the Dixon County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office with a search warrant at Tindell’s home in late 2018.
Tindell was charged in November 2018 by Tennessee authorities with solicitation/sexual exploitation of a minor.
