Officials reduce traffic to one lane near house fire in Crittenden County

CRITTENDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - In Crittenden County, Kentucky officials have restricted U.S. 60 West to one lane due to a house fire at the 2.5 mile marker.
This is between Marion and Salem according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Officials.
KYTC are maintaining one lane traffic through the area.
Some delays are possible on the morning commute.
Officials said drivers should allow extra travel time and be alert for slowing and stopped traffic at the site.
The estimated duration for this restriction is two hours.
