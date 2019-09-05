New law to help expand Ag. Ed. for pre-teachers in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - A new law in Illinois will better prepare agricultural education teaching students fro the classroom.
Senate Bill 1498 was passed with unanimous support and recently became law. It requires the State Board of Education to partner with the Illinois Higher Board of Education to develop an education pre-service teacher internship. This is in hopes of giving future teachers more resources for educational development.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Nathan Reitz (D-Steeleville).
“Agriculture is vital to our state and national economy, and it plays a major role in international relations and the global market,” said Reitz. “Since agriculture plays such an important part in Southern Illinois and our entire state, it is essential that we provide agricultural education teachers the tools and resources they need to be prepared for the classroom and teaching the next generation of Illinois farmers, ag business managers, and ag technology engineers and mechanics.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.