Mo. Treasurer to hold Unclaimed Property Auction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - More than two thousand items will be up for bid at the Missouri 2019 Unclaimed Property Auction.
The auction will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10 and Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the University Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Missouri.
The start of the auction will be at 9 a.m. on both days with previews beginning at 8 a.m.
Ahead of the auction days, there will be a preview of the items up for bid from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.
According to the office of Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, items up for auction include old coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books and signed sports memorabilia.
A full list of items available can be found here.
Treasurer Fitzpatrick’s office states the auction items come from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over by financial institutions to the State Treasurer’s Office after five years of inactivity or no contact from the owner.
All proceeds from the auction will reportedly be held until claimed by the rightful owners or their heirs.
Unclaimed Property can be searched for and claimed through this link.
