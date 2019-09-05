Mo. State Treasurer announces 2019 unclaimed property auction in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced the 2019 Unclaimed Property Auction will held September 10 and 11 at the University Plaza Hotel in Springfield.
An auction preview will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, September 9. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with daily previews beginning at 8 a.m.
More than two thousand items will be up for auction including old coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and signed sports memorabilia. A full list of items available for auction can be found by clicking here.
All auction items come from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over by financial institutions to the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office after five years of inactivity or no contact from the owner.
All proceeds from the auction will be held in perpetuity until claimed by the rightful owners or their heirs.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.