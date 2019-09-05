Man accused of going through male gym lockers, following female cleaning employee

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County and Paducah officials are asking for the public’s help locating a man.
Officials said around 9 p.m. on Aug. 16 a man they are calling suspicious, unlawfully entered the Paducah Athletic Club.
Officials said he passed by the front desk and went directly to the male locker room.
There, he began going through individual lockers.
Officials said when he left the locker room he followed a female employee from the cleaning crew.
Deputies are asking anyone with information on the man’s identity to contact them.
