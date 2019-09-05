$4M awarded to IDOT to repair flood-damaged roads, bridges

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation was awarded $4 million through a grant from the Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief Program.
The grant will be used to help fix roads and bridges damaged by flooding in several Illinois counties, including: Alexander, Jackson, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Union.
“Earlier this spring, Southern Illinois was hit by devastating and historic flooding,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, “This grant will help ensure that damaged roads are restored to their pre-flood conditions so that our communities have safe, usable routes of transportation.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.