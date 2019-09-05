Ill. man driving with illegally tinted windows, handgun found in vehicle

MT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by Mt. Vernon Police after a traffic stop at 1:53 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Terrance D. Williams, 27 faced initial charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a parolee, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon second offense and driving while license suspended.
Police said after a review by the Jefferson County States Attorneys Office, the charges were filed as a Class X charge of armed habitual offender and possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond has been set at $75,000 (10 percent applies).
According to police, they stopped Williams in the 600 block of Lamar because he was driving a vehicle with illegally tinted windows and he failed to signal.
Williams was taken into custody for driving while his license was suspended.
Police said after inventory was taken of the vehicle a loaded 9 millimeter handgun was found.
Williams was on parole at the time of this arrest through the Illinois Department of Corrections for convictions in 2016 for residential burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police said he received an eight-year sentence for those offenses.
A parole violation warrant was issued by the department of correction.
