Homeless man charged after attempted purse snatching

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A homeless man was charged and jailed after a reported attempted purse snatching in Paducah, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon, September 5.
Charles Harding, 58, was charged with attempted 2nd degree robbery and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Paducah officers responded to Hannan Plaza in the 500 block of Lone Oak Road around 3:30 p.m.
There was a report of a man trying to steal a purse from a woman.
The woman told officers that she and her husband were putting groceries in their vheicle when the man attempted to take her purse. After a brief struggle, the woman was able to keep him from taking it.
The man then fled into a wooded area near Kroger. An officer later identified the suspect near Harbor Freight Tools.
