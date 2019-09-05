Heartland Football Friday Week 3

Week 3 of Heartland Football Friday kicks off on Friday, September 6.
By Amber Ruch | September 5, 2019 at 11:42 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 11:42 AM

Some of the games include:

Missouri

  • St. Vincent at Scott City (Game of the Week)
  • Cabool at Chaffee
  • Hayti at Charleston
  • New Madrid County Central at East Prairie
  • Normandy at Cape Central
  • Jackson at Parkway North
  • McCluer North at Sikeston
  • John F. Hodge at Perryville

Illinois

  • Murphysboro at Anna-Jonesboro
  • Herrin at Carterville
  • Granite City at Carbondale

