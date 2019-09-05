Heartland Football Friday Week 3

(KFVS) - Week 3 of Heartland Football Friday kicks off on Friday, September 6.
Some of the games include:
Missouri
- St. Vincent at Scott City (Game of the Week)
- Cabool at Chaffee
- Hayti at Charleston
- New Madrid County Central at East Prairie
- Normandy at Cape Central
- Jackson at Parkway North
- McCluer North at Sikeston
- John F. Hodge at Perryville
Illinois
- Murphysboro at Anna-Jonesboro
- Herrin at Carterville
- Granite City at Carbondale
Don’t miss the highlights on Friday on Heartland News at 10.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.