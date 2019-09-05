Free EMT certificate in Franklin Co. due to medical partership

“Abbott EMS of Illinois is proud to partner with Rend Lake College to support our initiative to bring EMT training to Franklin County students. We believe that EMS education is very important both on and off the ambulance. Individuals who complete this class will be eligible to apply for their EMT-B license and will have the opportunity to join the growing healthcare workforce. It is our hope that they will make an impact in their own community. We hope to have as many students as possible started on a new and exciting career path,” said Operations Manager Brian Gerth.