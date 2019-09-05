Free EMT certificate in Franklin Co. due to medical partership

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents of Franklin County, Illinois can earn a free certificate to become an Emergency Medical Technician.
The partnership is between Rend Lake College and Abbott EMS.
Classes will start Oct. 14 and run Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a one hour lunch break at Immanuel Baptist Church. The last day of class time will be Nov. 14, and students will have till Dec. 6th to finish their clinical time.
“Abbott EMS of Illinois is proud to partner with Rend Lake College to support our initiative to bring EMT training to Franklin County students. We believe that EMS education is very important both on and off the ambulance. Individuals who complete this class will be eligible to apply for their EMT-B license and will have the opportunity to join the growing healthcare workforce. It is our hope that they will make an impact in their own community. We hope to have as many students as possible started on a new and exciting career path,” said Operations Manager Brian Gerth.
“Rend Lake College is excited to partner with Abbott EMS to help give students in Franklin county an opportunity to start a rewarding career in their community. Students who become an EMT Basic have the opportunity advance their education and career by then becoming a Paramedic. Rend Lake College offers a Paramedic Certificate Program as well as and an Associate in Applied Science degree in Paramedical Services at the Rend Lake Marketplace in Mt. Vernon,” said RLC Dean of Allied Health Bria Robinson.
To register, students need to contact Robinson at 437-5321 ext. 1777 or email robinsonb@rlc.edu.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.