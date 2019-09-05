First Alert: Sunshine and slightly cooler temps in the forecast

(KFVS) - Behind the cold front comes drier air.
Lisa Michaels says this means it will not feel as uncomfortable through the day.
Expect sunny skies today with cooler temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
We will hold onto a longer dry period through the weekend into next week.
There are small chances of an isolated shower Friday afternoon ahead of another weak front.
A prolonged period of seasonably warm temperatures in the low to mid 90s will stick around through next week.
