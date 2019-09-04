CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area this evening and cooler air is beginning to filter in. Temperatures will fall through the 70s into the 60s in most areas after midnight. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s far north to mid 60s far south.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s. This brief cool down will not last long as we see temperatures warm back into the lower 90s in many areas by Friday.
