Blunt, other lawmakers visit U.S., Mexico border to assess funding needs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. U.S. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and other lawmakers recently returned from a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.
The group toured a number of facilities in the Rio Grande Valley. They met with officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) to assess funding needs related to security.
“The President’s efforts with Mexico to address the crisis at the southern border are making a tremendous difference,” said Blunt. “I hope we will continue to work with Mexico on the immigration issues facing our two nations. I appreciate the hard work of the men and women at Health and Human Services, Customs and Border Protection, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”
Sen. Blunt was joined by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, along with U.S. Representative Tom Cole (R-Okla.).
