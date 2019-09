After a nice, comfortable day today...temperatures heat back up for your Friday plans. Tonight we will see lows in the lower 60s with clear skies. Friday highs will climb back into the lower 90s in many areas, and feels like numbers will top back out in the lower 100s. There is a small chance for an isolated shower Friday afternoon and evening, but most areas will be dry. Beware...the hottest temperatures of the year are possible next week.