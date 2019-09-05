Automakers vow to protect children with hot car alerts in all new vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Car manufacturers are making efforts to help prevent hot car deaths.
By the 2025 model year, nearly all new vehicles sold in the U.S. will come with electronic alerts to remind people not to leave kids in the back seat.
It's a mistake that can be deadly. So far in 2019, there have been 38 hot car deaths in the United States.
One of those deaths was in Booneville, Mississippi, and three in middle and east Tennessee.
Twenty automakers representing 98% of vehicles are installing the electronic reminders as a result.
They say the voluntary agreement will get the alerts installed faster than a government regulation, which takes four to eight years. Still, the U.S. house is considering a bill to require the alerts.
The group called Kids in Cars says for a system to be effective, it must be able to detect that someone is in the backseat, not just infer that there might be one.
There is also concern that the alert won’t address the nearly one-third of hot car deaths that are caused by children getting into the cars on their own and becoming trapped.
