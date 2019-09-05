3 adults, 4 children found in vehicle with drugs, paraphernalia

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three adults have been taken into custody following a traffic stop in Ballard County, Kentucky.
Officials said 32-year-old Crystal McPeak of Oklahoma has been charged with custodial interference a class D felony, possession of marijuana a class B misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia a class A misdemeanor.
Timothy Ferguson, 28 of Glencoe, Okla., has been charged with custodial interference a class D felony, possession of marijuana a class B misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia a class A misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance first-degree (methamphetamine) a class D felony.
Mistie Williams, 32 of Grantsburg, Illinois, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. 0.8 first offense a class B misdemeanor, no registration plates - violation, no registration receipt - violation, possession of marijuana a class B misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia a class A misdemeanor, custodial interference a class D felony, wanton endangerment second-degree a class A misdemeanor and failure to use a child restraint device - violation.
Deputies said on Sept. 4 they received a call about children that were taken from a Kevil, Ky home.
As they headed to the home, deputies said they saw a vehicle matching the description given by dispatch officials.
Deputies said they stopped the vehicle and identified the three adults inside as McPeak, Williams and Ferguson.
They also saw four children inside the vehicle.
Deputies said they learned that the three adults left around 10 p.m. the previous night from Oklahoma to come to Kevil to pick up McPeak’s children.
McPeak’s mother, however, was granted emergency custody of the children.
Deputies said they also found methamphetamine, methamphetamine smoking pipes, marijuana and marijuana smoking pipes in the vehicle.
Officials determined the driver, Williams was under the influence at the time of the stop.
