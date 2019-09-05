3 adults, 4 children found in vehicle with drugs, paraphernalia

Mistie Williams, 32 of Grantsburg, Illinois, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. 0.8 first offense a class B misdemeanor, no registration plates - violation, no registration receipt - violation, possession of marijuana a class B misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia a class A misdemeanor, custodial interference a class D felony, wanton endangerment second-degree a class A misdemeanor and failure to use a child restraint device - violation.