16-year-old arrested after making threats against school

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received two separate tips about a possible school shooting and a student with a death list.
The tips were related to the same person, a 16-year-old.
After the interviewing process, detectives were able to identify the student and spoke with him. He stated to detectives that he meant it as a joke and did not actually have a list.
A search of the home found no weapons and the juvenile was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with Second-Degree Terroristic Threatening, a Class D felony.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office wanted to thanks those who came forward with information and ask if anyone hear rumors or threat of a school shooting to notify local law enforcement.
