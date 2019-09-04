Woman accused of stealing money from fundraiser for New Madrid fire chief battling cancer

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of stealing more than $5,000 from a fundraiser for a fire chief battling cancer.
Jennifer S. Newton, 45, was charged with felony stealing. Her bond was set at $1,000 cash only.
According to court documents, Newton created a Facebook fundraiser on July 26 for Jim Harris, the New Madrid fire chief, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. The fundraiser was to help Harris with medical bills and other financial burdens.
The fundraiser ended in August 2019 with a total of $7,432.
Court documents state Newton transferred a total of $2,010 to Jim Harris’ wife. On Aug. 27, after being questioned by his wife about the remaining money, Newton allegedly tried to send $5,180.49 to her via Paypal but it was declined by her bank.
Investigators got a subpoena for the bank where the account was created.
According to court documents, the account belonged to Newton’s mother and she was an authorized signer.
Investigators say after reviewing the account activity, they saw Facebook deposited $7,200.78 into the account between Aug. 5 and Aug. 23. They said there were several transactions on the account to different retailers, as well as to what is believed to be medical bills.
In an interview with Newton on Aug. 30, investigators said she admitted to spending the money that was deposited by Facebook, rather than transfer it to Harris. They said she admitted to spending the fundraiser money.
