What you need to know Sept. 4

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Sept. 4.
We’ll have a humid and warm start to the morning.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll see mostly sunny skies today with some areas seeing thicker clouds as a front will push south through the Heartland during the day.
Heat indices in northern counties will be in the mid to upper 80s while our central and southern counties will range from the upper 90s to low 100s in our central and southern counties by the afternoon.
A front is anticipated to set up across the middle of the Heartland during the afternoon. This means our southern counties have a chance of isolated rain/storms this afternoon.
Tonight, will be mostly clear with cooler morning temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s and not as humid by the time normal people wake up Thursday morning.
Dry conditions stay in the forecast as we head through the rest of the week into the beginning of the weekend.
Temps look to rise back above average into the upper 80s to low 90s by the weekend.
- Cape Girardeau city leaders have appointed a new council member.
- Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received two separate tips about a possible school shooting.
- A man is in custody after dropping an unknown liquid on the floor of a Cape Girardeau business caused a scare.
- The next phase of the flood fight begins as crews begin tearing down the damage all that water left behind.
A man purposely slammed his truck into City Hall after his water at home was shut off.
An Oklahoma child is selling his own toys to raise money for his uncle’s funeral.
