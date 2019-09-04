Portion of river trail to close during pump station project

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of the Greenway Trail and N. Sixth St. in Paducah, Kentucky will be closed until further notice beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.
North Sixth St. between Burnett and Northview will also be closed to traffic.
According to the City of Paducah, the closure is due to crews working on the Floodwall Reconstruction Project on Pump Station No. 2 located at 1416 N. Sixth St.
Crews will be replacing the discharge pipes that traverse the floodwall levee and rehabilitating various mechanical components of all seven pumps, motors not previously repaired and the replacement of the sluice gate.
The city said Pump Station No. 2 has the largest pumping capacity of 313,000 gallons per minute and it is the first station activated when the Ohio River reaches 27.5 feet.
During the construction period, drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are also urged to avoid N. Sixth St. due to heavy machinery and truck will using the road.
Barricades and signs will be placed across the Greenway Trail at Northview St. and at Burnett St.
Those who use the trail are asked to turn around at the barricades.
The City of Paducah said is has received $1.4 million in grant funds to partially pay for the rehabilitation work.
The City said it has received a low interest loan through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) through the Kentucky Energy & Environment Cabinet and Kentucky Infrastructure Authority to pay for the remaining costs.
