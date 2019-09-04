CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A new effort on Cape Girardeau's south side aims to unify residents by improving where they live. Pastor Scott Johnson of Soulful Harvest Ministries said that's why he and two other men created a project called enough is enough.
He said, "We're tired of what happening in our community."
This is one reason why he’s an advocate for change, "I had a 15-year-old sister that was murdered right across the street from us and recently a little bit over a year or so ago a nephew that was murdered in south cape".
To try and combat that violence, Johnson said, they want to get residents to take pride in where they live.
"We're hoping that the cleanup will, first of all, make people realize the importance of unity and working together in the community," he said.
Louis Hogin lives in South Cape. He likes when people take initiative to help out.
"A lot of people live here and a lot of kids and stuff like that and I like to see more done," he said.
Hogin said, "it's easy to see what needs to be done."
"Vacant houses need to be done with, and I’m constantly always daily picking up trash that people throw out of their cars."
Pastor Byron Bonner with True Vine Ministries called the effort a step towards making a difference.
"We got to do something about because you can't just talk about it," he said.
Bonner also said, "We have churches here; we have business here and with the type of clientele we have we want them to be able to move and operate in a safe area"
The clean-up event will take place on September 14 at 8 a.m. The crew will meet at True Q barbecue. They are currently still looking for volunteers to help. After the clean- up a BBQ for residents at Indian Park.
