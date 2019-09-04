Nearly $38M awarded to combat opioid epidemic in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded Illinois $37,906,897 to fight the opioid epidemic.
The money was awarded through the State Opioid Response Grant Program and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Overdose Data to Action Funding Program.
The state of Illinois will receive $28,989,372 of that funding through the State Opioid Response Grant Program, and the City of Chicago’s Department of Public Health will receive $3,301,970.
Also, the Illinois Department of Public Health will receive $5,615,555 in funding through the CDC Overdose Data to Action Funding Program.
