Muggy and Warm Morning

A humid and warm start to the morning. Mostly sunny skies today with some areas seeing thicker clouds as a front will push south through the Heartland during the day. Heat indices in northern counties will be in the mid to upper 80s while our central and southern counties will range from the upper 90s to low 100s in our central and southern counties by the afternoon. The front is anticipated to set up across the middle of the Heartland during the afternoon. This will allow the southern counties to have a chance of isolated rain/storms possible.