MSHP issues safety reminders during National Child Passenger Safety Week

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has joined with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Ad Council, Missouri Department of Transportation and other safety advocates to bring awareness to National Child Passenger Safety Week, from Sept. 15 to Sept. 21.
The goal of this program is to remind all parent and other adults responsible for children the importance of child safety and seat belts.
Just in 2018, 10 children under the age of eight were killed in traffic crashes and another 1,794 were injured. Troopers issued citations to 1,181 drivers who failed to secure children less than eight years old in a child restraint/booster. Troopers issued citations to an additional 187 drivers who failed to secure a child 80 pounds or more or over 4’9” in a seat belt
The Missouri State Highway Patrol encourages every driver to make sure child passengers in their vehicles are restrained properly.
Missouri law states:
Children less than four years old are required to use an appropriate child passenger restraint system.
Children less than 40 pounds, regardless of age, must be secured in a child passenger restraint system appropriate for the child.
Children ages four to eight years old who weigh at least 40 pounds, but less than 80 pounds, and are under 4’9” tall, must be secured in a child passenger restraint system or booster seat appropriate for that child.
Children ages eight through 15 must wear seat belts regardless of the type of vehicle in which they are riding or where they are seated (front or back). Like the child restraint law, this is a primary law, meaning you can be pulled over by law enforcement for noncompliance.
Persons less than 18 years of age operating or riding in trucks (regardless of gross weight for which licensed) must wear seat belts.
No person under age 18 is allowed to ride in the unenclosed bed of a truck with a licensed gross weight of fewer than 12,000 pounds on lettered highways, federal, state-maintained highways, and within city limits. There are exemptions for agricultural purposes, special events, and parades.
It is the driver’s responsibility to ensure passengers under the age of 16 are buckled up safely. Those 16 and over are responsible for themselves.
There are many child safety seats designed for all children infant, all the way to 40 pounds and booster seats for children below 4-foot nine-inches tall.
Remember infant seats should be placed in the back and rear-facing, at a recline.
For safety reasons, MSHP discourages the purchase of child safety seats at a garage sale or other second-hand outlets.
There is no safest child seat. Use the one that fits your child and fits your vehicle correctly.
For more information county which seats work with your vehicle visit, www.seatcheck.org.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.